Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.