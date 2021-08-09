NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.06 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

