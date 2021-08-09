Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 11,616 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after buying an additional 215,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $12.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,099. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.