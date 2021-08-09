Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.14 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 597,524 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16.

