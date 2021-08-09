Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $64.93

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.93.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $58.30. 324,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,916,023. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

