The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.28 and last traded at $79.27. Approximately 70,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,673,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

