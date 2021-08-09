Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $402,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,461 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.