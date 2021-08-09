Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 133.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 45.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.64 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $96.60 and a one year high of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.