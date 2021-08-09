iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Raised by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

