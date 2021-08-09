Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VPU traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.70. 10,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.82. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

