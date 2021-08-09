Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 445.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,021 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

