Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Sets New 52-Week High at $14,400.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £144 ($188.14) and last traded at £144 ($188.14), with a volume of 298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £141.50 ($184.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 53.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £561.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £128.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total transaction of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

