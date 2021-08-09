RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 5.1%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 3,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 994,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm has a market cap of $826.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01.

Get RPC alerts:

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 147,385 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $845,989.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,844,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,672,309 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RPC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.