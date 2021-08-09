Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 375,537 shares.The stock last traded at $44.69 and had previously closed at $45.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

