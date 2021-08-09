OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Up 6.5%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.60. 12,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 969,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFT. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

