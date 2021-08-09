U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.35. 5,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,168,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.38 million, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

