Enzyme Finance Price Tops $40.29 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00053306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00831609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00106339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.