ZUM TOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $523,529.97 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $523,529.97 and approximately $4,225.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.53 or 0.00587671 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001950 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,589,519,034 coins and its circulating supply is 14,028,062,740 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

