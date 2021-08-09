Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,654,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

