Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.69. 18,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,532. The stock has a market cap of $468.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

