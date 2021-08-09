Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBBP shares. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,830. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

