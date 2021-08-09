Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Roku reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.76.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.00. 110,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.57.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,469 shares of company stock valued at $151,746,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

