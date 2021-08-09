Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $23.76 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of 3M by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

