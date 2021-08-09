Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $16.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,166.97. 7,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,669. The company has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,470.42.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

