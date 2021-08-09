Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 6,233 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $228.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,091. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.21.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

