Triumph Capital Management Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 76,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T remained flat at $$27.96 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,757,629. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.