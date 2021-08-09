Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $42,702,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Stepan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.82. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

