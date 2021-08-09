Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Xylem by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Xylem by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.71. 2,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,911. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,352. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.