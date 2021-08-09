Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,369. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $194.61 and a 1 year high of $316.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

