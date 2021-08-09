TFG Advisers LLC Buys 197 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.78. 44,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.36. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $172.47 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

