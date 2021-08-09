Rune (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $2.26 million and $64,509.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $117.07 or 0.00255595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00141828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,879.29 or 1.00168783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.73 or 0.00778848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

