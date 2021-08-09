Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

