Dora Factory Price Tops $7.87 (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $12.28 million and $19.23 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for about $7.87 or 0.00017179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00831159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

