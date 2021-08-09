Bit-Z Token (BZ) Price Up 116% This Week

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00831159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

BZ is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

