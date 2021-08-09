Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) PT at $139.40

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.40.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,585. AGCO has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

