Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on PEGRF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Pennon Group stock remained flat at $$16.98 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

