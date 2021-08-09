Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $737.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 737 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62), with a volume of 64415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 732 ($9.56).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 699.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £723.59 million and a P/E ratio of 38.94.

Get Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Alexa Henderson bought 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.