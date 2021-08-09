Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 8.2%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.66. 1,006,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,896,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price target on Neptune Digital Assets and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$87.44 million and a P/E ratio of -18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 39.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

