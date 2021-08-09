Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 8,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,944,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $465,294.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

