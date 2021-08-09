Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.08. 17,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

