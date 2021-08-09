Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,038,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $140.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.