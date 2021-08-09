Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,440,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000.

NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. 9,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

