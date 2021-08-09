TFG Advisers LLC Buys 603 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.93. 6,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

