United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,450 shares of company stock valued at $26,906,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.12. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

