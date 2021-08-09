Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $6,993,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 2,507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 55,788 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Duluth has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

