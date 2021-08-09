IFP Advisors Inc Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,657. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.95.

