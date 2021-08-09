Tsfg LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.33. 36,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

