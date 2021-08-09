Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,000 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.30. 3,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,927. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

