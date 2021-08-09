Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $656,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

