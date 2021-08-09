The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $396.26. 62,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $398.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

